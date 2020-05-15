CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Releases Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of CSPI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.96. CSP has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

