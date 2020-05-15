CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $62.97 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

