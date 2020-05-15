Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Posts Earnings Results

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CRGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Curaegis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.