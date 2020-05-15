CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.78% of CVS Health worth $607,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

