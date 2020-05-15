CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,416,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

