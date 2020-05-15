CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 10,418,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

