CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 8,848,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.