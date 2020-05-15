CVS Health (CVS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

5/14/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/8/2020 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/7/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/6/2020 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

4/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $81.00.

3/19/2020 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

