CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 917,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,555. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

