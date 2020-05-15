CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 917,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

