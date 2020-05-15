CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004. CynergisTek has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

