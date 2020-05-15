CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 543.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,911 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of CyrusOne worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -232.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.