D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 22,716 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $23.32 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

