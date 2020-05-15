D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,800 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 132,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $50.67 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.