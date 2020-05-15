D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.07 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $24,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

