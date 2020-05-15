D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 576 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.93. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

