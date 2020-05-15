D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,118 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

