DA Davidson Comments on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Positive” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 10,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

