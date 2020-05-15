DA Davidson Weighs in on China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:CNR)

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Metro Rural in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel acquired 20,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,091.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 380,472 shares of company stock worth $1,591,188 over the last 90 days.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

