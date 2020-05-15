DAD Price Reaches $0.20 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DAD has a market cap of $13.02 million and $2.54 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

