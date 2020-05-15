Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

Shares of DHR opened at $161.66 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 46,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $2,474,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

