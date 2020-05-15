DAPS Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,376.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $132,376.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.03473431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002061 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

