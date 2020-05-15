Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 341,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,543. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

