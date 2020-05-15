Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $14,983.22 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

