Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. Tableau Software (NASDAQ:DATA) Head to Head Analysis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Tableau Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datadog and Tableau Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 8 0 2.50 Tableau Software 0 8 2 0 2.20

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.28%. Tableau Software has a consensus target price of $165.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Tableau Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Tableau Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Tableau Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 55.00 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -447.73 Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14

Datadog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tableau Software. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tableau Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Datadog beats Tableau Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

