David J. Schlanger Sells 20,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,667,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

