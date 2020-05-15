DE Burlo Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,569,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.