DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 46,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises approximately 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Lumentum worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $5.46 on Friday, hitting $67.73. 4,000,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,349. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.