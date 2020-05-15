DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. 3,810,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.