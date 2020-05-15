DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 6.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

