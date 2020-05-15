DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.96. 975,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,023. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,661 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,793. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

