DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 463.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.