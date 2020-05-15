DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Stephens lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 939,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,739. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

