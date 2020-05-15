DE Burlo Group Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

