DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 36,050 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $278,952,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.52 on Friday, reaching $247.09. 1,750,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,636. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

