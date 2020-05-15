Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

NYSE:DECK traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 377,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

