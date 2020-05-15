DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,303.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $7,303.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,733,209 coins and its circulating supply is 26,459,268 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.