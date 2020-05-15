DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $19,384.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $845,044.68 and approximately $19,384.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

