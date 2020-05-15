Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.