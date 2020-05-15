Denarius 24 Hour Volume Reaches $629.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $1.55 million and $629.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,330,180 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

