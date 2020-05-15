Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,621. The firm has a market cap of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.