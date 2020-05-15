Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $24.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

