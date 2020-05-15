Derwent London (DLN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Derwent London (LON: DLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Derwent London was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,400 ($57.88).

5/4/2020 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2020 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,720 ($48.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/8/2020 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

4/2/2020 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,958 ($52.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36).

3/18/2020 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.57) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,671.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Get Derwent London Plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79). Also, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.