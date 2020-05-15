Desire (DSR) Price Down 23.5% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Desire has a total market cap of $7,761.82 and $9,691.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,450.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.75 or 0.02113587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.02519434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00460833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00675895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00071669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00451157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

