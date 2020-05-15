Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,009,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

