Deutsche Bank Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $503.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $440.00 to $503.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.71.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $496.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $517.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

