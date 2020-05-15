Deutsche Bank Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $18.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 869,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $360,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

