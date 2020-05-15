Deutsche Bank Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $107.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

ICE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $796,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

