Deutsche Bank Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $18.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $598,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,353,000. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 30,668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,823 shares during the period. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,137,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,271 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

