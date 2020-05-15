Deutsche Bank Raises Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $220.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $166.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.94.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.50. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 45.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

